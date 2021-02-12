WBI Investments Has $259,000 Holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

WBI Investments reduced its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,258 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 31.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFBI opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $229.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Premier Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

