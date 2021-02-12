WBI Investments Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

WBI Investments cut its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 116.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 31.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

SWM stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $44.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.