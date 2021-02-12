WBI Investments Purchases New Stake in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

WBI Investments purchased a new stake in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. WBI Investments owned approximately 0.22% of C&F Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 28.3% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 122.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

CFFI opened at $43.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $156.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.57. C&F Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $54.36.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.73 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.99%.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

