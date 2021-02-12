Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,622 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $63.74 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of -172.27, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

