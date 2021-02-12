Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes $200,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $179.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.82. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $182.13.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

