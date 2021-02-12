WealthStone Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after buying an additional 283,961 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 490.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,960,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 469.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,796,000 after acquiring an additional 146,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $292.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

