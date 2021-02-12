WealthStone Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WealthStone Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $95.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $96.09.

