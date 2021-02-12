WealthStone Inc. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $721.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $728.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $647.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.