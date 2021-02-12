WealthStone Inc. Makes New $450,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

IWF opened at $253.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $254.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

