WealthStone Inc. Takes $9.88 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 367,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,879,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 3.5% of WealthStone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WealthStone Inc. owned about 9.43% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,442,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,751,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $29.66 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93.

