WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $286.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 796.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.24. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $293.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

