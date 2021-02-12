WealthTrust Axiom LLC Invests $159,000 in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,815.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

