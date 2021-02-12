WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Stock Position in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in CSI Compressco were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 35.5% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 260,438 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCLP opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. CSI Compressco LP has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $87.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CSI Compressco Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

