WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,845,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,038,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

