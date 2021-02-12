WealthTrust Axiom LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $198.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.99 and a 200-day moving average of $165.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

