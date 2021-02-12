Wedbush Comments on GoDaddy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $283,260.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,032.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,241 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,426,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

