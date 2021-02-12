Wedbush Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $100.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 111.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,292 shares of company stock worth $5,615,719. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 443,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

