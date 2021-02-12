Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for iRobot (IRBT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT):

2/12/2021 – iRobot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – iRobot had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $120.00 to $140.00.

2/11/2021 – iRobot was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $101.00.

2/8/2021 – iRobot had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

1/25/2021 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/22/2020 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iRobot is poised to gain from its solid product offerings, focus on innovation and manufacturing diversification. For the rest of 2020, the company expects favorable sell-through trends, upcoming holiday season, customer events and others to drive top-line results. Revenues are now anticipated to be $1.365-$1.375 billion for 2020 versus 9-11% mentioned originally. Earnings are now expected to be $3.43-$3.53 per share, higher than $1.70-$2.30 mentioned originally. However, the company is exposed to risks related to stiff competition in the business. Also, the pandemic-related impact on supply chain and product demand as well as promotional expenses might hurt results. In the past three months, its shares have underperformed the industry. Its earnings estimates have been lowered for fourth-quarter 2020 and first-quarter 2021 in the past 60 days.”

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.39. 28,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.48. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

Get iRobot Co alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Stacy sold 2,000 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in iRobot in the third quarter worth approximately $40,204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,563,000 after purchasing an additional 357,185 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in iRobot by 690.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224,442 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 206.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 157,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.