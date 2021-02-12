WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of WLYYF opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.