Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $110.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.98. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,529,320 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,810 shares during the period. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,384,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $45,289,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 246,835 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,674,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

