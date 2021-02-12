Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $290.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.48.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $289.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 176.68, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.45. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $290.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,015,146 shares of company stock valued at $491,827,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after acquiring an additional 403,281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

