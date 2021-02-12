Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.15

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 12221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 193,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

