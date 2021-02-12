Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.17. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

