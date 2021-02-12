Western Resources Corp. (WRX.TO) (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Western Resources Corp. (WRX.TO) (TSE:WRX)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 7,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 104,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.59. The company has a market cap of C$30.83 million and a P/E ratio of -17.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

About Western Resources Corp. (WRX.TO) (TSE:WRX)

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Western Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

