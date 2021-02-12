Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Down 5.8%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.44. 5,513,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 5,237,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -228.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. Analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after acquiring an additional 842,023 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,635 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,165,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

