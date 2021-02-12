Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

WTSHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.93.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.