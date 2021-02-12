Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend by 83.1% over the last three years.

WHG stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.34 million, a PE ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 1.31. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $28.68.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Frank purchased 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,540.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 42,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

