Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

TSE WPM opened at C$50.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$22.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.75. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$26.99 and a 1-year high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$409.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$401.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

