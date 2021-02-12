White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Director Sells $1,699,920.00 in Stock

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,158.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $629.21 and a one year high of $1,195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,035.31 and a 200 day moving average of $935.26.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 319.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

