Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WBRBY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of WBRBY opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Wienerberger has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $7.12.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

