William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FISV. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.65. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $123.78.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,866,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

