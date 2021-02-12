William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ceridian HCM in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.98.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 521,074 shares of company stock worth $49,529,320. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

