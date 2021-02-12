William Blair Weighs in on S&P Global Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $12.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.00. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.66 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

NYSE SPGI opened at $339.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,403,000 after buying an additional 463,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after buying an additional 406,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

