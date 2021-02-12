William H. Schumann Sells 4,535 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,045,000 after buying an additional 596,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avnet by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,067,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,109,000 after acquiring an additional 200,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 801.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,866,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,533,000 after acquiring an additional 162,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

