Willis Towers Watson Public Limited to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WLTW. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.31.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $228.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $232.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $12,168,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

