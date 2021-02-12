Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average is $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.15%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

