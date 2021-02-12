Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Increases Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 218.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDIT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

