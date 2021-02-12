Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 604.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,885,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 56,806 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 459.0% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $98.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.78.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.