Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Purchases 4,275 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

CGC stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

