WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 979,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 44.4% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 97,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.56 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $827.23 million, a P/E ratio of -50.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

