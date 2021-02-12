WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.85 and last traded at $108.03. Approximately 17,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 25,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 7,983.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 120.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period.

