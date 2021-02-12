Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Given a GBX 5,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price target on Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,889 ($63.88) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,175.07 ($54.55).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,618 ($60.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,472.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,934.27. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a one year high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

