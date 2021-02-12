Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.17). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

In other news, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 560,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,009,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,574 shares of company stock valued at $23,512,950 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after acquiring an additional 883,865 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,521,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after buying an additional 633,437 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after buying an additional 1,975,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 485,381 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WKHS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. 50,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,459,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

