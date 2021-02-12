Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.32

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and traded as high as $18.29. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 20,121 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83.

Wynn Macau Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

