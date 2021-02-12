Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.94.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,677. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

