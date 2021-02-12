XYO Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $55,285.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00059382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.12 or 0.01091315 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00055190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.75 or 0.05540029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00027615 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00020304 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

XYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.