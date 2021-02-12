Ycash Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $153,205.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00302487 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00098964 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00032325 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000833 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,807,144 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

