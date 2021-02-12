Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yellow Pages from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

TSE Y traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 848.58, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.66. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.25. The company has a market cap of C$330.96 million and a PE ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.85.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Yellow Pages will post 1.5200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

