Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Raised to $41.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

YELP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

YELP opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 67.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yelp by 181.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

