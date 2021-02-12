YETI (NYSE:YETI) Announces Earnings Results

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. YETI updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.11-2.14 EPS.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 44,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $159,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $1,466,725.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,252 shares of company stock valued at $16,418,528. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

